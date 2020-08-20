On Wednesday, American pop sensation, Billie Eilish performed a poignant rendition of her song My Future for the Night Three of the Democratic National Convention. This is the first single the 18-year-old has released since the pandemic broke out.



The performance was also accompanied by a message to her fans to vote in the upcoming US elections.

“You don’t need me to tell you that things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden," she said, adding, "Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out,” she said. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain about the future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote.”

Watch the video here:



