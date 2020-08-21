Dubai-based singer-songwriter-composer Arun Singh has come out with a new single and his first Punjabi number has created a frenzy on YouTube.



Ishq-e-Di Ramza is about love, heartache and winning your love back. It’s about two lovers who are separated from one another and start living in different countries, but their memories are still alive in each other’s hearts.



The Kanpur-born boy who moved to Mumbai in 2007 and started learning Indian classical music under Murtuza Mustafa, son of the legendary Padam Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab, made his debut with the song Bhunoor Bhunoor for the film Phullu. The young artiste who moved to Dubai in 2017 has also produced many singles which include Chhukar Mujhe, which was released in January 2020, followed by Jeena Tere Bin February 2020 and Roya Hoon Main in June.



“My music is a melting pot of cultures mixed with a predominantly modern Bollywood influence and infused with a Western touch incorporating indie-pop, rock, poetry, street music and music of everyday life. I’d like to tell my audience to stay tuned in for my new projects. The best is yet to come and my team and I are working on new and upcoming releases,” signs off Singh.