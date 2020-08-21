Punjabi artiste and playback singer who is known for songs such as Jind Meriye from Purani Jeans, Chote Chote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Mundiyaan Tu Bachke from Baaghi 2, has released a new single. Titled, Khaas, the track is a romantic number and features the singer and actress Ihanat Dhillon. Azad has composed the music for the song. He has also penned the lyrics. The video is directed by Aman Prajapat and produced by Shahroz Ali Khan.



Navraj's soothing vocals give the song a distinction from other dance numbers in the Punjabi music scene. Talking about Khaas, Navraj says, "Khaas is a rather special song. It is a love song that has an element of sadness to it. I have always been fond of love songs. They have the power to touch your heart. Khaas will surely transcend you to a different world and will make you think of your special one. I cannot wait for the song and the music video to release."

The video has been shot at different locations in Europe, from snow-covered landscapes to sparkling blue waters. "The video was shot in Italy and Austria prior to the lockdown in January this year. We decided to shoot the video while it was snowing in Europe so as to convey the mood of the track. Though it is a romantic ballad, it has its share of blues and that's something all lovers experience. I am happy that we got to shoot the song in some of the most amazing places. That’s like a cherry on the cake because they make the song look even more beautiful."

In the next few months, Navraj will release five singles across genres such as romance, romance blues, desi Punjabi and upbeat urban.