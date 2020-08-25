Singer Gajendra Verma who made way to his fan’s hearts with his hit song Tera Ghata, is back with another track where he is seen in a never-before-seen avatar. In Tere Ishq Men Choor, Verma plays the role of a criminal who is on the run with his girlfriend. The 30-year-old singer, composer, lyricist and sound recordist, who has sung in films like Table No 21 and Yaariyan talks about the latest track starring Miss India Universe Manasee Moghe, being honest with his craft and more.

Tell us about the new song.

Tere Ishq Mein Choor is a very passionate song for me. Whether it is the lyrics of the song or the video it reflects the theme very well. I have produced the music here and enjoyed it thoroughly. The track has some new kinds of music that complement the theme and I hope the listens enjoy it.

The track follows the story of a criminal on the run. Tell us more.

The director of the song, Vikram Singh, wrote the concept and I loved it. I wanted to show a story which is about passion and what you can do while in love. The song was shot in Istanbul before the lockdown and we were lucky that our project was not stuck because of the pandemic.

Your song Tera Ghata was a massive hit. What is it that you keep in mind while writing a song?

I am really thankful to all my fans who gave so much love to Tera Ghata. When I am creating a song I want to be honest with what I am saying in it. I don’t want to use any generic words in the song. And that’s what Tera Ghata was all about.

What else can we expect in the coming days?

I am working on my new album and by the end of this year, the new album will be out which will have ten songs.