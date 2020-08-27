The Korean pop sensation BTS has broken records with its new song Dynamite. The song was watched over a 100 million times in 24 hours after its release last Friday. It is the first video to have done so. This record was previously held by another K-Pop band Blackpink. Its song How You Like That scored 86.3 million views in 24 hours in June. Currently Dynamite has 21,64,49,054 views on Youtube.

Recently, band member Jungkook also broke another record - he had over 15.6 billion views on his hashtag on TikTok. This is in spite of the fact that he doesn’t have his own account. The record was previously held by Salman Khan who has 15.5 billion views.

The seven-member band was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013, and quickly became a pop phenomenon. The band was part of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world (2019) list. Their other songs are Fake Love, Blood Sweat And Tears, and MIC Drop.

Dynamite is the first song that the band has sung entirely in English. The pastel-toned video sees the band members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook - dancing to the song.



Watch the video here:

