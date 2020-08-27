Anoushka Shankar's latest EP Love Letters is a response to the happenings in her personal life - from a separation to health issues. The musician recently released a video for the song, Those Words from the EP. Those Words features British composer, singer and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson and Indian singer Shilpa Rao, and is based on a poem penned by Anoushka. “I feel, Love Letters has been a part of a longer journey towards a very simple, international sound, in which the sitar is no longer exotic or classical, but simply a tool of expression when juxtaposed with the voice and cross-genre elements,” Anoushka told Indulge. 2020 also marks the centenary of Anoushka's father, the legendary sitar player the late Pandit Ravi Shankar.

The new video was accompanied by this message on YouTube by the artiste:

´It all started with Jamaican food. Cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson came over with an open heart, a secret recipe and the seed of a new melody, which I tended and helped grow. We wrote a poem about memories, loss, and nostalgic words. Shirin Anandita took our original poem and helped it evolve into beautiful Punjabi lyrics of her own. Finally, Shilpa Rao shared her gorgeous voice with us to bring those lyrics to life. ´

Watch the video here:

