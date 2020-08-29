There’s a new track on the list and it fits your Monsoon playlist quite well with its soft romantic vibe. Tu Hai Zindagi, sung, composed and written by Ahmedabad born Suraj Chauhan, has been directed by Dance India Dance (DID) and ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) fame Prince Gupta. The song features actor Aanshul Triveddi and model Sakshee Singh.

Taking about directing Tu Hai Zaroori, Gupta says, “I simply loved the quiet and lesser crowd atmosphere for the first time while directing this video song. We chose to keep minimal decorations to show the simplicity of the situation. Also, as the crew members were few and we worked it out so well during this Covid-19 Lockdown. I'm glad this came out so well and people are appreciating us. All thanks to Tans Entertainment Ricky Singh and the whole team."

Chauhan who has crooned to the song Black Car from Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Drive says, "This is my first outdoor shoot experience during such a pandemic. I had the total freedom of singing the song according to my style and I believe that wherever there's no ifs and buts the creative output is the best. I am thankful to Ricky Singh for such a wonderful experience and grateful to Tans Entertainment for featuring me in the video song and giving me the freedom of creativity."

Video Song link: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=vtTg6G6drYY&feature= youtu.be