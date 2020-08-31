Aanchal Shrivastava, who sang the song Dil Shagna Da in the popular web series Four More Shots Please! launched a second EP under her label TAA Music. Co-founded by the singer who is known for her folk and indie-music vibe, the label supports new talents and launched the EP with four new songs.

The first song Cutting Chai is sung by Aanchal herself with music by Indian Idol fame Amit Sawant. The next song, Doobi is sung by Madhav Raut, who was introduced to Anchal by her younger brother and has a semi-classical vibe infused with electronic music giving it a contemporary flavour. The third track Nain Nasheele will uplift your mood with its Hindi and Punjabi lyrics and groovy melody and is sung by Deepak Rankawat. The last song of the EP, Maula is sung by Delhi-based artiste and tabla player Athar Hussain Khan with music by Bunty Junior.

Talking about the new EP, Aanchal offers, “In the quest to discover hidden, unheard, unattended and rejected talent and providing them a platform to showcase their voice, the EP has been produced. It is an amazing collection of original songs, where we have been able to create music that will capture your hearts forever. We at TAA strongly believe that money constraint or the lack of resources must never be a hindrance in showcasing true talent and so while we give all the production and monetary support to these artists, we are aiming to build a network where real talent gets the chance to grow big, no matter what!”