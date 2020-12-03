While Taylor Swift's fans eagerly wait for re-recorded versions of her songs, the singer-songwriter left everyone asking for more as she shared a snippet of her hit song Love Story.



“Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so… here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!,” Swift tweeted on Wednesday.



Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

The song has been used by Ryan Reynolds’ for his latest commercial in which a devilish looking figure finds true love in a deserted big city during the pandemic.



