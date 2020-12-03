For Anita, Hashbass

Artiste Harshit Misra aka Hashbass releases a new song, For Anita. The song is a tribute to his mother whom the artiste lost a year ago. The moving number is in collaboration with singer Shubha Mudgal and musicians Warren Mendonsa and Nikhil Mawkin.



Reflection, Tamish Pulappadi

Bengaluru-based musician Tamish Pulappadi is only 17 years old, but the artiste has a new five-track EP Reflection under his belt. The instrumental EP draws from genres of prog rock, blues and rock. Songs on the EP include Smooth Love, Antigravity and Hummingbird.



Jeh, Don't Wait

Mumbai-based deep house and dance music producer Jeh drops Don't Wait, a new single. The artiste draws inspiration from the likes of Tchami, Meduza and Coldplay. Don’t Wait is a fast-paced number that’s talking about living in the moment.

Ignoring Gravity, Suraj Mani

Musician Suraj Mani, frontman of Suraj Mani and The Tattva Trip takes on the beautiful topic of petrichor with his new song, Ignoring Gravity. Petrichor is the fragrance of the soil just before it's going to rain. The soft and guitar-driven song celebrates love.

Deep Trip, The Tramlines Project

Post-rock act The Tramlines Project consists of Rahul Seth and Aritra Das. The duo’s debut single Deep Trip is an ethereal number that talks about the emotional ups and downs that life gives us. Te song also features musicians Aniket Thyagarajan and Prajwal Shekhar.

4 am, ​Kiara Chettri

Kiara Chettri, New Delhi-based musician, drops her debut album, 4 am. Through the multi-layered 10-track offering, the 17-year-old addresses themes of confusion, despair, fear, aspirations, young love and even betrayal. Inspired by Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Ariana Grande and Lauv, Kiara’s music is a mix of pop and alt rock.

Battlefield, Tanya Shanker

Tanya Shanker at just the age of 14 has launched her debut album, Battlefield. The city-based artiste has been learning music under mentor Richard Andrew of Moksha Academy since she was ten. The 7-track pop-rock album talks about teenage trials and tribulations, and leads with the track Be Yourself.

Everybody's Lost, Ananya Birla

Singer Ananya Birla is back with a new single, Everybody’s Lost. The pop number is emotive, but with an uptempo beat and plays with the ideas of angst, anarchy and self-discovery. This is the singer’s second release this year after Let There Be Love.

