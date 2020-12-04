Darshan Raval who is arguably one of the most popular independent artistes in the country released his debut album Judaiyaan a few weeks ago and every song in it has taken the indie music space by storm. The tracks have already clocked over 100 millions views on YouTube and 100 million streams across platforms.

Raval, who apart from Judaiyaan also released singles like Asal Mein, Ek Tarfa and Bhula Dunga earlier this year also believes that if you’re honest with your work n content, there is a huge amount of potential in the independent music space, “I think the consumption and demand have increased multi-fold over the last few years, there are many more platforms to showcase the talent and that keeps us all on our toes. It pushes me to work that much harder, especially when the response has been so overwhelming, to create better music every single time.”

The audiences are looking for good content opines Naushad Khan, MD, Indie music label, which releases all Raval’s songs exclusively on its YouTube channel, “The lockdown has increased the already high demand for good meaningful and soulful music. Judaiyaan’s success is testament to it and overall this period has seen a surge in indie music’s popularity.”

With every song hitting the mark, Darshan has had a great year professionally and the singer has no plans to relax and bask in the success, he has already started work on his next track and the announcement of which will be made very soon.