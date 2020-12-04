Ikka Singh aka Ankit Singh Patyal is a well-known rapper and composer, who created a place in Bollywood with party anthems has a new album, I. The compilation of nine songs that talk of themes varying from gaming to alter-ego sum up the musician’s journey and experiences with hip-hop. Ikka’s first album, we learn, is intensely personal. “Each song in the album has a story. The lyrics talk of brotherhood, and fraternity. But there was truly no plan behind this. I is what I always wanted to create and I am just thrilled as it has been well-liked in the initial days of release,” says the songwriter-rapper.

Ikka Singh

Brotherhood and beyond

An active member of Delhi’s early underground hip-hop scene, Ikka has also worked with Yo Yo Honey Singh. Also, he has formed a camaraderie with India’s well-known hip hop artistes — Raftaar, Lil Golu and DIVINE. He recalls how they all love going absolutely no-holds-barred with their music. “We all have been friends for so long now, that an album with my brothers just had to happen,” Ikka

Bollywood dreams

Ikka talks about how social media has provided a platform for promotion of art and how it is thriving due to that. He shares, “The exposure the millennials today have is beyond what we could have imagined then.” He also mentions how after the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy, hip-hop gained more of a momentum and acquired more importance in the Indian musical scenario. “Things are a lot better now. Nonetheless, I cannot wait to see how this YouTube generation shapes up in the future.” Songs from the album, Angaar and Level Up have already gone onto become chartbusters with over 12 million views on YouTube. Ikka spills details about what’s next for him. He adds, “New albums, singles, and yes, Bollywood music too. I am delighted that I am doing what I dreamt of,” signs off Ikka Singh.

The album, I, is now streaming online.