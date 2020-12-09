Singer-songwriter Atif Afzal dropped a new song Chalti Hai Zindagi and it reflects the naïve experiences of the artiste.

The song was triggered by an unnatural snowfall in New York and talking about it Atif says, “On one cold night in New York while walking in between an unnatural snowfall I was struck with this beautiful tune. I rushed back home and wrote and developed it, which took the form of Chalti Hai Zindagi.” The song which is a prelude to the rich line-up that Atif has planned for 2021 grows on you.

The mellow Hindi track developed in a week is about the journey of life and reflects Atif’s own naive experiences as a young musician with dreams in his eyes. The highlight of the song is 'life is in love with me' and it comes from a thought that if you love your life, life would love you back the same way.

The song talks about the journey of life and reflects his own naive experiences as a young musician with dreams. The highlight of the song is 'life is in love with me' and it comes from a thought that if you love your life, life would love you back the same way.

Atif who has sung in projects including Monsoon Shootout, Baji, Prague, NCIS: Los Angeles and The Twilight Zone - Season 2, a BBC UK documentary project offers, “Every song I compose and sing reflects me. I am never performing the song; I am the song! This song is as simple as it can get, and the reason why I kept it simple is because life should be dealt with the same way. Although I am in the showbiz, I keep my life and lifestyle quite simple. That helps me write songs that are true to myself and the world can relate to."

The song is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Itunes, Amazon Music, Napster, Pandora and other music distribution platforms.