Ahead of her birthday, Taylor Swift has a surprise for her fans! The pop icon announced earlier today that she will be putting out a whole new album at midnight (EST). Titled Evermore, the album will feature collaborations with Haim, The National, and Bon Iver.

Swift took to her social media handles to announce the release of what she called is the "sister album" to Folklore, the one that she had released earlier in July.

She wrote: I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around...

A video for the album’s first single, Willow, is set to arrive along with the album tonight.