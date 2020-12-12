Pop stars Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys, who made every nineties kid scream with joy, have unveiled their latest collaboration titled Matches.



"'Matches' featuring my friends @BackstreetBoys is out now!!!!" Spears posted to Instagram.



The catchy song is available on the deluxe edition of Spears' 2016 album Glory.



"I'm so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now... including 'Swimming in the Stars' and the 'Mood Ring' remixes!!!! The love you guys have shown this album this year has been stupid amazing... like I can't even believe it!!! I hope it brings you joy. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!!"



The Backstreet Boys, which consists of AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, were equally thrilled about the collaboration.



"What a GLORIOUS day it is... we've been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here! #Matches is out now on @britneyspears' Glory Deluxe," the group tweeted.



The new version of the album includes the 17 tracks originally released on Glory, along with Mood ring remixes and the two previously unreleased tunes, Matches and Swimming in the stars.

