K-pop stars BTS have released a new version of their hit song, Dynamite, as a special gift to fans during the holiday season.

Dynamite (Holiday Remix) is accompanied by a fun video of BTS captured in a festive mood. BTS members RM, Jin, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are seen dressed in festive colours like red and white, taking selfies and having fun near a Christmas tree surrounded by gifts.

Their bandmate SUGA, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, is missing from the video.

The fans noticed it too, and one tweeted: "Dynamite Holiday Remix...Light it up like a Dynamite #SUGA was missed."

Another called it the "Best Christmas gift ever".

Another fan wrote: "Dynamite Holiday Remix is just what I need right now #BTS #BTSDynamite."

The original version of "Dynamite" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice this year. BTS also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking them the first Korean pop act to get such a nod.

