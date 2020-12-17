YouTube sensation Ritu Agarwal’s new song Sun Le Zara, woven with soft electronic riffs is a montage of love and resilience in the times of pandemic. Agarwal pours her heart into the song wanting to hold on to the last memories of the ones lost forever. We spoke with the young talent who promises not to take life for granted and deliver more hits in 2021. Excerpts:

How did Sun Le Zara take shape?

The idea of ‘Sun Le Zara’ started earlier in 2020. I wrote the song when I was going through a tough time emotionally. I’ve lost some of my dearest loved ones this year and Sun Le Zara is where I have poured my heart out through my music.

What is the song all about?

Sun le Zara is a song that embodies all the emotions one goes through when you lose someone; the sheer helplessness of badly wanting to see them, hear them, just one last time, and trying to come to terms with the fact that their loved one is gone, forever.

What is the music like?

The song is a pop ballad, featuring electric riffs and slick production, all this while keeping the emotional quotient using intricate string sections.

How do you see 2021 for yourself?

I’m looking forward to 2021 with all the learnings of 2020, not taking a single thing ‘for granted’, deeply grateful for everything I have. And most importantly with lots of new music from me.

What’s next in the pipeline?

My aim is to keep on innovating and exploring myself as an artiste. 2021 is going to be full of surprises and original music from my side, I promise!