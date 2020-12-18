It was the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)’s title track that brought singer Dev Negi in the spotlight. His connection with Varun and David Dhawan strengthened further with their next release Judwaa 2 in the same year. The Uttarkhand-born crooner has now delivered another charged number for Coolie No 1, a remake of Govinda and Karishma Kapoor’s 1995 super hit movie of the same name, which is ready for a December 25 release. We got the 31-year-old singer talking about being the Dhawans’ favourite artiste and more. Excerpts:

First, it was Badrinath Ki Dulhania, then Judwaa 2, and now Coolie No 1. You seem to be the preferred singer of the Dhawans’.

It’s all because of the grace of God. He is great. We never planned anything. Badri Ki Dulhania became super hit followed by Tan Tana Tan in Judwaa 2. And now Teri Bhabhi is my third song with Varun and David Dhawan.

Do you enjoy singing upbeat numbers more? T

To be honest, when I came to Mumbai, I used to sing all kinds of songs. I had never ever thought that I would be known as a singer who sings upbeat numbers only. If you check my discography, before Badri, there was Ranglaal that has a rap and indie rock feel to it. I have sung ghazals as well. So, I have never tried to limit myself to one genre. After Badri happened, people noticed that I could sing upbeat numbers as well. The song Teri Bhabhi was demanding and tough for a singer. This song is about a coolie or a porter who is meeting his love for the first time. It reflects the entire script and gives it direction.

This is also your third song with Neha Kakkar.

Yes, she was my co-singer in both of my hit songs. She is also from Uttarkhand, so, we connect at a personal level. It’s always a pleasure working with her.

What’s next?

You will hear me in a lot of upcoming Bollywood films. Apart from that, there are a few new independent music projects as well. Also, social media is a very conducive platform to connect with fans from any part of the world, so I will be continuing doing that.

farah@newindianexpress.com

@itweet_faru