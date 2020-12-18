Rap legend Eminem has surprised fans with a new album, Music To Be Murdered By – Side B. The rapper has always dropped surprise albums and fans are thrilled with this release. The album has 13 full songs with three skits. It includes lots of references to the ongoing pandemic.



Music To Be Murdered By – Side B comes 11 months after Eminem had surprise-released the album titled Music To Get Murdered By. That album has many collaborators, such as Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Anderson .Paak and Juice WRLD, the 21-year-old rapper who died last year December. The new album too has notable collaborations. It features collaborators like Dr. Dre (rapping on "Guns Blazing" and co-producing "Discombobulated"), Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Gray, reports variety.com.

In 2018, he had similarly surprise-released Kamikaze. His performance at the Oscars in February was also kept a secret for long.

The American rapper is popular for iconic songs such as Stan, Lose Yourself and The Real Slim Shady.

Listen to the album here:

*Edited from an IANS report