DJ Shadow Dubai, who has produced music for popular artistes including Pitbull, Sean Paul, Guru Randhawa and Badshah, performed in Varanasi for the first time on Christmas night.



The musician played in Varanasi as part of the Prohibition Week Anno Domini, which merges the concepts of club and concert.



"This truly was a surreal experience. Everyone at the venue was lively and joyful, and as a performer, that's something I resonated with, making the event a grand success," said DJ Shadow Dubai.



The third edition of the gala also had a performance by music artiste Mr. Anonymous.



DJ Anzo, who opened the performance for DJ Shadow Dubai, said: "We had been planning this for months now. The hurdles were big, but I'm glad we pulled it off so well. For me, this was like a dream come true."

