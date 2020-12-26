Rapper Kanye West surprised fans by releasing his new EP on Christmas.

The Christian project, Emmanuel, is a "celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ" and reportedly features the rappers' Sunday Service choir group.

Kanye is the executive producer and composer of the project, and it also features his voice.

In addition to exploring various religious themes, the new compositions are also inspired by sounds from ancient and Latin music.

Emmanuel features five songs -- Requiem Aeterns, O Mira Nox, O Magnum Mysterium, Puer and Gloria.

The Grammy-winner first entered into the religious music space with his 2019 project, Jesus is King, which had also released on Christmas.

Emmanuel comes after the rapper promised he would release his album, "Donda" on July 24.