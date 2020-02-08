It is official. The Pussycat Dolls are back! While fans had been speculating the reunion ever since Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share a photo of a black heart with the girl group's name written in pink and white, the group finally released their first single since their split in 2009.

Let's run you through the timeline of the reunion.

The image that the singer first shared was in November 2019, where Nicole captioned the image: "#PCDReunion ?". Later on, other Pussycat Doll members Kimberly Wyatt posted the same photo and caption, as did Ashley Roberts and Jessica Sutta. Carmit Bachar hasn't posted the photo but does have the same sparkly black background on her social media pages.

Later on, the group had been sharing little tidbits about their reunion with BTS from their time on the set of their new music video React. And the Pussycat Dolls finally dropped the single yesterday. But that's not all the ladies are now set to go on tour, titled Unfinished Business, which will kick off in April 2020 in the UK.

Watch the video here:



