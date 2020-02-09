With his foot-tapping hits and peppy Indian numbers like Naagin, American DJ-record producer Diplo left the fans dancing during his performance at the ongoing music festival, Vh1 Supersonic.

After hearing him play Naagin, singer Aastha Gill, who alongside Akasa had given vocals for the song, took to Instagram to express her feelings.



"This is madddd!!!!! Thanks @diplo for playing this at @vh1supersonic ! I had tears in my eyes when I saw this video," she wrote.

Ahead of his performance, the musician also admitted being a huge fan of 'King Khan' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.



"I loved ‘Gully Boy' and I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He's a legend. I worked with him in the past on a track called ‘Phurrrr' along with Pritam. We also really love Badshah and his remix of Que Calor," said Diplo in an interview with IANS. The deejay had collaborated with Pritam on Imtiaz Ali's's Jab Harry Met Sejal.