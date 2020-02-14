FROM THE VERY first beat, DJ Teri Miko has her listeners under her euphonious spell. The Ukraine-born mixer’s high-powered live performance, where she experiments with the tempo and segues effortlessly to different genres, has earned renown in the circuit with prolific labels recording her music. Completing a decade in the industry with Trap and Dubstep as her music, the DJ’s last track with Italian duo Goja was handpicked by none other than Dutch-based DJ Tiesto for his label Musical Freedom. The 28-year-old, known as much for the overwhelming bass lines and reverberant drum patterns as for her signature double buns and dark fringes, has been performing in India since 2011. She was in the city recently for a rambunctious gig and post that she spoke about her latest single Eyes Closed, how she got matched musically with Kolkata, and the biggest plan of 2020 — her album. Excerpts:

How was it working with Italian DJ Luca Rezza and American singer-songwriter Lil Eddie in Eyes Closed?

Eyes Closed was supposed to release late last year, but my team and I decided to push it to 2020 as this is a special release for me. Luca, I have been trying to collaborate for a very long time, but it took time as I was not 100 per cent satisfied with results. One night I sent Luca one of my projects and in a few days he came up with the drop which I was looking for. However, the track was incomplete without vocals and that’s where Lil Eddie came on board. What I like the most about the sound of Eyes Closed is that once you start listening to this track you will not expect to hear a drop like this. And that surprise factor is my favourite on this track.

How discerning is Kolkata in terms of your music?

I was in India in the second year of my career and I have performed several times in Kolkata. It is one of my favourite venues, not to forget that I have a very special bond with this city. I am very comfortable playing in Kolkata because I know the people and people know me, so we got matched musically. My sets here are more hip-hop-based though I don’t forget about my own music — Trap and Dubstep.

Did you always want to be a DJ?

I always wanted to have a career in music and being a DJ is just a way of expression for me.

Who has been your biggest inspiration?

My all-time inspiration is Skrillex (American DJ, singer and songwriter). I just keep talking about him all the time.

You have performed across the globe. Any city that you love going back to?

In India, I love going back to Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. In Asia, Saigon is my favourite and in Europe, Amsterdam is on top of my list.

What else can we expect later this year?

Currently, I am finishing one more single with an American rapper plus a couple of very promising ongoing collaborations. And of course, 2020 is the year for me to work on something bigger, my album.