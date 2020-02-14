The lead guitarist of Indian rock band Parikrama, Sonam Sherpa, has passed away at 48 in Kurseong, West Bengal. According to reports, the artiste suffered a cardiac arrest.

One of the founding members of the band, Sherpa was reportedly in the city to record songs for an upcoming movie.

Popular for the band's hits like But It Rained, Tears of the Wizard and Am I Dreaming, Sherpa has played over 3,000 concerts in India and across the world.

