The South Korean new wave percussion group Noreum Machi, which is known for re-discovering traditional Korean music, wanted to collaborate with musicians from across the globe. As a result, the group initiated a series of concerts titled Same Same But Different (SSBD) in 2013. The fifth season of SSBD, titled Universe, in collaboration with Indian artistes, will be staged in Bengaluru this weekend.



Featuring Noreum Machi, renowned contemporary Indian dancer, Astad Deboo, and Trayam, an ensemble of acclaimed musicians, this show is presented by the Chennai-based InKo Centre and The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Arts Council Korea.



The 100-minute evocative performance explores a sophisticated range of soundscapes. Ju-Hong Kim, the artistic director of Noreum Machi, says, “I discovered common and independent expressions of music through collaborations in different countries. I wanted to share this special experience with Indian artistes as well. I wanted to contain all the expressions of Korean art in one place, while working with Indian art.” Consequently, the repertoire that was worked on has traditional elements of both Indian and Korean music.



Talking about one of the important pieces, Ju-Hong shares, “Universe Shinawi is one of the highlights. I wanted to express the idea of hopes and dreams that we think of when looking at the sky every night.”



Choreographer Astad Deboo will be presenting three pieces. “My first piece is with Trayam, the second piece is with Noreum Machi musicians Hyeyeong Oh (who plays the gayageum) and Gyeongisk Kim (who plays the saenhwang and piri). The last piece is with all the musicians of Noreum Machi and Trayam.” Rathi Jafer, director of InKo Centre says the project aims to celebrate the distinct music, movement vocabularies and cultural specificities of Korea and India.



Rs 500. February 23, 6.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield



