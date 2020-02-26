Just as talk about Taylor Swift documentary, Miss Americana, dies down, the music icon hints at something more exciting. She is poised to drop the music video from her latest album, Lover. Titled The Man, the fourth single which charted high on the Billboard Top 100, will be directed by the Grammy Award-winner herself.

She recently tweeted, “There are 19 hands in the hallway... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video”. This tweet received over 38,000 retweets almost instantly. Fans are hyped about The Man, as it flips the gender script. It hints at life as a woman in the male-dominated music industry. In the tune, Taylor questions if her 'power moves' in the industry would have raised so many eyebrows if she was a 'man'. Tackling male privilege, the lyrics go on to question Leonardo DiCaprio's widely publicised Saint-Tropez sojourn too.





Part of the lyrics state:

They'd say I hustled

Put in the work

They wouldn't shake their heads

And question how much of this I deserve

What I was wearing, if I was rude

Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves

And we would toast to me, oh, let the players play

I'd be just like Leo, in Saint-Tropez

The music video for the Man releases tomorrow. Meanwhile, fans can make do with the live version shot in Paris.





Meanwhile, the documentary “Miss Americana,” continues to make a social impact as Taylor Swift disclosed her history of eating disorders. Her revelation underscores the fact these disorders do not discriminate and helped raise awareness on the issue.