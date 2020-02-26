Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber has become the youngest musician of all time to earn seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 list. The record was previously held by Elvis Presley and set by the American singer 60 years ago.

At 25, Bieber has topped the chart with his recently released album Changes. Elvis previously held the record at the age of 26, when his seventh album Blue Hawaii released in 1961.

After a break following tours for his 2015 album, Purpose, he made his return to the music scene, with an all-out marketing campaign that included a 10-part YouTube documentary. The album documents the singer's life — including its ups, downs and more importantly his marriage to Hailey Baldwin — in the last five years.

The singer also took to social media to share a thank you note on achieving the feat.