This weekend Pune hosts the biggest Punjabi music festival. The Gaana Crossblade Punjabi Music Festival comes to the city, after its grand success in Jaipur. The music festival will be held between February 29 and March 1, 2020 at the Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune.

From bhangra songs, wedding numbers to explicit raps and romantic tunes, the Punjabi music industry is making global audiences sway to its music. It is this flavour that Gaana Crossblade offers during the two-day festival that's the property of Speed Records and EYP Creations.



Over 40+ artistes such as B Praak, Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai, Parmish Verma, Dhwani Bhanushali, Shirley Setia, Manj Musik, Millind Gaba, Akhil sachdeva, Rajkumari, Darshan Rawal and Tony Kakkar will be performing at the fest. Nikhil Dwivedi, founder, EYP Creations adds, "Punjabi music is taking up the entire world by storm. After the grand success of Gaana Crossblade Season 3 we are back again to give the audiences larger than life experience when it comes to music. We have a great line up of Punjabi artists who are all set to groove the audiences and this time we have more then 40 + artists who are best in the industry. We promise to give not only the best in Punjabi music but also an experience of a lifetime."

The festival has introduced a multi-stage to showcase performances.