Lady Gaga has returned to her quirky musical roots with her newest release, Stupid Love, which she dropped on Thursday. Stupid Love is the singer’s first new solo single since The Cure in 2017.

The singer last made a splash on the big screen in 2018 for her role in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, for which she earned an Oscar in 2019 for Best Original Song, Shallow.

Shot on an iPhone, the video starts with two men fighting in a desert alien world — until a pink-haired and — clothed Gaga shows up to put an end to the fuss. Seemingly a leader of this planet, she uses the power of her mind to lift the two men up in the air before dropping them on the hard ground.

The song reportedly leaked online in January, prompting Lady Gaga to respond via Twitter, “can y’all stop,” along with a stock image of a masked person listening to music.

Stupid Love is the lead single for the forthcoming album that is rumoured to be entitled Chromatica. Her last album was 2016’s Joanne.



