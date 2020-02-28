All the music lovers will most likely head to Tabula Rasa Cafe and Bar today, where the indie musicians from the city will take the centre stage for a two-day musical extravaganza. “At this festival Rasa, we wanted to make sure the artists we choose offered a unique mix,” says, Juvvadi Shravan Kumar, founder of the outlet.



On day one, the audience will first hear the charming Niteesh Kondiparthi, a guitarist, composer and singer-songwriter from the city whose tunes are influenced by prog rock, jazz and funk. His latest release, Lekha, a nine-track Telugu album which features some of the most sought-after musicians from the regional music industry, came out in November last year. “Most of the songs I will be performing are from Lekha and you can expect some special guests who worked on the album to be joining us as well,” shares Niteesh.

Merakee

Then there’s Deccan Project, the regular Friday performers at Tabula, and the Telugu hip hop powerhouse, Pranav Chaganty. “I’m going to make the audience experience various emotions within a short time with songs like Hyderabadi Chai Anthem, Express Prema, Modern Dvyakshari and Entha Kaalam, ” he informs.

Meanwhile, day two also has a line-up worth watching out for. Merakee, the popular Telugu bands in the city, known to interpret covers in a rather interesting way. But that apart, one can expect Nawab Gang — known for Hyderabad Cypher and Manam Rowdy — to be one of the biggest draws. They have secured a loyal fan following in the city with their catchy and relatable rap in Telugu, Hindi and English. During the finale, the spectators can also catch folk band ChowRaasta, known to regale with their eclectic original tunes known for hit numbers like Maya and Oorelipota Mama.



Starts at 8.30 pm.

Cover charge at entry: Rs 1000

