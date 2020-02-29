The indie rock band behind memorable albums like Desert Rain, Kandisa and Black Friday, India Ocean will perfor m in Bengaluru this weekend. The band is headlining the first edition of Goonj, A Fusion Music Festival.



Amit Kilam, one of the vocalists and percussionists of the band, says they will be performing some new songs from their upcoming untitled album. “There’s a poem by Kabir that we have composed into a song. It talks about looking inwards and how futile it is to gain only materialistic things. Another track titled Jungle, celebrates nature and wildlife. It’s from the point of view of nature, there’s no real message, it’s just a celebratory song,” he says. Amit also reveals that Grammy awardwinning percussionist Vikku Vinayakram has played the ghatam for the song by Kabir and American saxophonist George Brooks has lent his music for the track, Jungle.



Popular writer and poet Varun Grover has penned the song titled Jaadu Maya which will also be performed at the event. “It’s an interesting take on how so many things are wrong in this world. But still sometimes the balance tilts towards the good,” explains Amit. It’s this mix of different themes in their songs that makes Indian Ocean’s repertoire rich and diverse. When asked how they choose the topics, Amit says, “We rarely pick the song first. We always begin with a tune and we think of the lyrics later. But yes, we are socially conscious of different issues and that’s reflected in our tracks.”



Apart from the new compositions, the band will also play their popular songs like Ma Rewa, Des Mera and Bandeh from their earlier albums. Mumbai-based band, The Yellow Diary, who are known for their experimental, alternative rock music will also perform.



Rs 499 upwards. February 29, 6 pm. At 46 Ounces, Electronic City



