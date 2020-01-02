In his debut gig in Hyderabad, renowned DJ Romeo Blanco took the revellers on a musical high, as he played at Farzi Cafe recently. The top Belgian songwriter and music producer has left an indelible mark on electronic dance music over the years and is known for his official remix for Beyoncé’s hit single Blow, accompanied by Pharrell Williams’. Fans might even remember his remix of Adele’s Rolling In The Deep.

He is also known for peppy numbers like In The Mood (featuring Veronica) and had been on an India tour. He also recently performed at Sunburn, Goa. As far as stats go, Romeo has appeared six times on the mainstage of Tomorrowland including Tomorrowland Brasil.