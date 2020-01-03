DJ MANISH HAS a democratic approach towards music. Calling himself ‘People’s Deejay’ the resident DJ of M Bar Kitchen, emphasises that his music is ‘for the people’ and ‘by the people.’ It’s a busy weekend for all disc jockeys before 31st night, but 29-year-old Manish Patwa doesn’t mind a chat before he takes over the console on a chilly Sunday evening in Park Street.

Manish, who wanted to be a chef and was into theatre in his formative years of Bhawanipur College, opted to make a career in deejaying after discovering the dynamics of music. “For me, music meant just Bollywood or popular English numbers, until I heard a DJ perform at an event. I was sucked into the universe of music and I decided to make a career in this field,” shares Manish, who honed his skills under the tutelage of DJ Kunal Bose and considers DJs Dippy, Parth and Harshvardhan as his inspiration. Soon he will be completing a decade in the industry and he points out that his thought process is different when it comes to producing good music.

Wearing his signature cap, he shares, “As a DJ, my motive is to make people enjoy. I bring in variation and build the tempo once the mood is set. I play what people want and not what I like. Also, I want to heal people through my musical compositions.” While progressive house music and techno are his favourite genres, he believes the city is still warming up to it and sticks Bollywood and commercial English numbers.

At M Bar since 2016, Manish has a lot of plans but believes in taking one step at a time. For starters, he wants to release his music on digital platforms by mid-2020, while making fresh mash-ups. He also aspires to work in films and make background scores. His other plans include performing at popular music festivals like Sunburn.

Catch him live on Wednesday and Fridays at M Bar Kitchen