In 24 hours Madhubanti Bagchi’s debut Hindi single Bhool Ja touched 4 million views, when it was released last week. With a degree in engineering, the playback singer, in her mid-twenties, who chose her passion over a highly paid job, is known for her hit numbers in films like Ami Aar Amar Girlfriend, Sesh Bole Kichhu Nei, Sudhu Tomari Jonno, among others. Ecstatic about the single, the Kolkata girl talks about being an introvert, reaching out to new audiences and not stopping with Bhool Ja. Excerpts:

When and how did the idea of Bhool Ja take shape?

It wasn’t planned until composer Siddharth Bhavsar and me, while jamming together aimlessly, decided to do something new. And, you would be surprised to know that we completed the track in one day! We wanted to make it a peppy number and also we aimed at breaking my image of a serious singer who cannot go beyond classical rhythm. So, Siddharth gave it an International feel and in fact, the music is such that you can fit in English lyrics easily.

Was expanding your reach to the Hindi speaking audience one of the reasons for the single?

I love my Bengali audience and I enjoy singing in Bengali, but ultimately it is regional. This song has had a much larger reach because of the language and the appreciation that I am getting is incredible.

This time you were not just singing but acting as well. How was that experience?

Though we singers face the camera sometimes, it’s never this way. I am a shaky actor and I thank my co-stars for helping me keep calm. Also, I am an introvert and take time to open up to people but my co-stars made it very easy for me.

How did you decide on the theme of the song?

We all go through a phase in our lives when we learn to let go. Though here the theme is romantic, it’s also talking about letting go in general. That makes it quite relatable to the audiences.

You are not stopping with Bhool Ja, right?

Not a chance! I am working on a lot of songs but right now I am soaking in the appreciation that I am receiving from all corners.