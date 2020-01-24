Max Zbiral-Teller is one of the few musicians in the world who specialises in playing the hammered dulcimer (a variant of the santoor, which was said to have originated in the Iran-Persian region around 5,000 years ago). Max himself got introduced to the instrument at a very young age, and has done nothing else since then, but playing and innovating with the instrument, whilst sharing his knowledge about its history and musical relevance in today’s contemporary era.



In town for a couple of private performances and a workshop at KM Conservatory, organised by the US Consulate (as a precursor to their upcoming Water Matters exhibition next month), Max spoke to us at length about what makes the hammered dulcimer a beautiful instrument and what has his contribution been in sustaining its legacy. Excerpts from the interaction:



It’s wonderful to see you in Chennai! What do you intend to present during your stay here?

I am thrilled to be able to bring my music to Chennai for the first time! For the past ten years, I have been studying with the great santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma ji, and I plan to perform and discuss his influence on my music. Before becoming Guruji’s disciple, I lived in Senegal, West Africa, for many years where I studied the compositional and improvisational techniques of Mandinko people. And before that, I learnt the folk, Celtic, and Jazz traditions of the US. In Chennai, I will discuss the influence of all these traditions on my music.



The biography on your website is beautifully written and the Jimi Hendrix reference is on point. Looking back, what would you say are the biggest highlights of your career? Are there any unfulfilled goals that you wish to fulfil in the future?

Ah yes! The Jimi Hendrix quote was from a great interview a long time ago. Opening and touring around the world with Snarky Puppy with my band House of Waters has been pretty special. But one of my favourite memories is performing at NH7 last year; 15,000 people! In terms of unfulfilled goals for the future…I tend not to think along those lines. Music has become a practice of presentness, and I just try and stay in the moment, and spread the joy and harmony that I get when I perform as much I can.



What have been the most significant innovations that you have incorporated into the hammered dulcimer?

There are a few areas where I have found new ground on this instrument. There is a tremendous amount of technical aspects of course, but changing the content is something that I am quite proud of. Generally, in the US, this instrument is used in a folk or Celtic context. This was my background, and I’m not judging the genre, but because of the instrument’s natural musical qualities (sustenance, rhythm and resonance), I felt that there was a lot of untouched ground ahead of me.



What’s the most special aspect of this instrument?

There is nothing like the sound that it produces, its warmth is unparalleled. There are times when you get to feel its resonance growing and if you take a step back, new sounds come out of its space. I often think of it as a glorified tanpura.



For someone keen to learn this instrument, what key points must they keep in mind?

Well, as with any other instrument — one needs to practice. As it is true with anything that someone wants to find joy from, one must dedicate time to learn the language of what they are pursuing.