Earlier this month, Tollygunge Club raised the spirit of the Woodstock Festival of New York, one of the most popular rock concerts of the region that depicted the counterculture of the 1960s and the hippie era.

The Woodstock Celebration was marked by rambunctious music and fantastic gastronomy in the lush lawns of the club. Guitar virtuosos, beasts on the base and magical musicians had come together for an evening of love, peace and harmony.

The Woodstock All Stars (CCU) band’s infectious energy spread like wildfire when they delivered a pizzazz performance that was unique and sensational. Later Gary Lawyer and Luke Kenny had put the hoi polloi under their spell as they delivered an outstanding performance egging the members and guests to dance like there is no tomorrow. Taking the crowd into the world of Rock n’ Roll was Classic Kid Sid who jammed to Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen putting the crowd under a hypnotic trance with outstanding vocals and impressive music.