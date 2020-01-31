Banyan Tree is all set to present Ruhaniyat for the 19th consecutive year in Chennai on 2nd February. This well-known festival covers East, West, South and North India, across 8 cities (Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune).

The only festival of its kind, Ruhaniyat is like a timely reminder of the human capacity to love, to nurture, to guide. It is a reminder of the alikeness of different faiths that becomes a unique binding chord which is so liberating.

The most interesting aspect is that the festival features carriers of living traditions not only from across India but also from around the world. Naturally, it has also become a platform to discover rare forms, new talents and these are then presented in various festivals in different parts of India and beyond.

Chaar Yaar

Over the years Ruhaniyat has discovered and brought on the main stage more than 25 near-extinct forms of the country which has been nothing short of a new lease of life for them.

Ruhaniyat has also presented musicians from different countries like Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Gambia, Guinea, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, Senegal, Turkey and this year we will be adding three new countries to Ruhaniyat family i.e. Spain, Taiwan and Morocco.

The specially curated collaborative series with artists from different countries i.e. When Hearts Connect and Mystic Pathways continue to be among the most awaited productions across the country.

More than a concert, Ruhaniyat is an enriching experience emerging from the combined power of music and spirituality; opening the hearts, and minds of all witnessing it. As the works of great masters and mystics come alive, they remind the listeners of the blissful path of spirituality, of the basic oneness of all, beyond the man-made divides of class, caste, religion, race, language or nationality.

Mukhtiyar Ali

The Brainchild of Mahesh Babu, Managing Director of Banyan Tree Events, Ruhaniyat is now considered a movement; connecting all who believe in the power of unconditional love, total surrender of ego and unity of all. Today, it is among the most awaited events in India, and according to the audiences it brings peace, calm and joyous serenity. Naturally, the audience and organizers wait with the same eagerness for the festival.

Just as unique as the music are the venues across the country; for instance in Mumbai it is the lawns of the Museum with the ancient building as the majestic backdrop, in Delhi, it has been the 800-year-old fort PuranaQila, Chennai has the rustic stables surrounding the open-air arena and in Hyderabad, the festival unfolds at the TaramatiBaradari, an amphitheatre with the ancient Baradari as the backdrop and so on. The finale is always in Pune in a Botanical garden which looks more like an enchanting jungle and the audience and performers are surrounded by 17 ancient Banyan Trees.

Warsi Brothers

Ruhaniyat will come to Chennai on Sunday, February 2, at Madras Race Club and will feature: