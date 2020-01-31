One of India’s biggest multi-genre festivals, Vh1 Supersonic, is all set to take over Pune from 7- 9 February 2020. They have just announced the headliners and the full artist line-up and we cannot keep calm! So get your squad ready for the epic lineup as the festival has announced over 90 international and homegrown artists. Diplo, the Grammy-winning artist who is one of the most dynamic forces in music today has been confirmed as one of the headliners along with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and the Denver-based artist Illenium.

Along with the three headliners, Vh1 Supersonic will offer music lovers an unmissable opportunity to waterslide into the world of the popular rock band Chon; The Awakenings, this is the 5th year the mighty dutch techno brand ‘Awakenings ’will be hosting festival’s techno stage; and Divine, one of the most popular rappers and hip-hop artists in India. Another first to perform include Sampa The Great, Gryffin, Speedy J, Divine and Spanish sensation Ilario Alicante.

Nestled in the city’s Mahalakshmi Lawns, the 2020 edition will be adorned with 6 alternate stages for insurmountable musical performances. Presented by Budweiser & powered by American Tourister, Vh1 Supersonic has indeed kept its surprise element high for those seeking an escape full of music and adventure.

Caption

Vh1 Supersonic has always been true to its promise of a great on-ground experience. This year it promises bigger and better things. Especially, if you and your gang are looking forward to an epic weekend, then this festival is one helluva party you wouldn’t wanna miss. Sparking millions of emotions, the festival in its new edition will exude edgy décor and motifs accentuating the vibes. Unwind at the Budweiser's Brew District, a beautifully curated beer garden where you will get to indulge in chef’s specially curated beer-infused cuisines. Munch on finger-licking haute gastronomies at the Super Flea; also, ladies if you’re planning an all-girls weekend then the women’s only bar by Bumble is the place you and your girls need to head for. Hijack the de-stress tent or ring in the happy hours, Vh1 Supersonic is where the party never stops! Expanding the musical adventure beyond just the festival, Vh1 Supersonic in association with Miss Maliniis also launching “SUPER STREET”, making Vh1 Supersonic a complete fashion and lifestyle festival.

Caption

Nikhil Chinapa, Festival Curator, said, “Staying ahead of the curve and throwing surprises at our fans every year, Vh1 Supersonic is going a notch higher with the addition of two worldwide sensations, Diplo and the notorious “rap devil” Machine Gun Kelly, to its extravagant headliner lineup at the festival. Diplo’s recent releases include a string of global hits and collaborations with music’s A-listers and Machine Gun Kelly’s new single has smashed past the 100 million streams mark in the blink of an eye! We’re also proud to introduce a K-Pop group for the first time at Vh1Supersonic, opening new doors to new genres and making our Superfamily ever larger and more inclusive. Also joining us for their first-ever shows in India are Dutch techno giant Speedy J, and Spanish sensation Ilario Alicante. On mainstage, Zonderling, Gryffin, and Magnificence all make their debut appearances on Indian soil at Vh1Supersonic. It’s a dream lineup and all we need is you to #BeThereBeFree.”

Satiate your musical palate with the most diverse music and a special line-up of artists coming to India for the first time – Vh1 Supersonic 2020 is the ultimate weekend gateway. Be there, be free and get lost in the wilderness!

Link to Tickets

Grab your passes now athttps://in.bookmyshow.com/special/vh1-supersonic-festival-2020/ET00118253?webview=true