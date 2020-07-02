Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad on Tuesday released a new video of his song Kasoor featuring real human emotions.

For this video, Kuhad, whose songs are often born out of his personal relationships, took his fans on a trip of nostalgia as they were asked to record themselves responding to certain personal questions with just their expressions. These questions made them recall their first love, last kiss, first breakup and the last words they were told by their lover among many other important moments. And, the gamut of emotions on display – irrespective of age, gender or sexual orientation – underlined the universality of love.



The song was initially written in 2017 and has been performed by Kuhad at live shows.

"I have about 15,000 email subscribers on my mailing list - these are all fans who have signed up over the years. So, I sent them an email asking them if they'd be interested in being part of a project (they didn't know it was a music video at the time) and many of them replied positively. So we sent them a video with a bunch of questions and prompts and asked them to react naturally on their phone cameras and send that video back to us. We got around 400 videos back! Jugaad Motion Pictures used these to create the final music video," Prateek told IANS.

Singer-songwriter of hit songs like Oh Love (2015), Dil Beparwah (2015), Tune Kaha (2016) and Tum Jab Pass (2017), Prateek Kuhad is a popular name in the indie music landscape. One of his hits - cold/mess - was even featured in former US President Barack Obama's list of 35 favourite songs of 2019.