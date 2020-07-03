Days before the release of his first lockdown original, singer Arjun Kanungo sounded all pumped up. For the 29-year-old, the period has been more productive than ever and just last week he launched Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi, collaborating with actor Sonal Chauhan once again. (He had collaborated with her in 2016 for the song Fursat). Kanungo who is known for his indie-pop vibe talks about the song being an extension of his craft, eagerly waiting for the release of his debut film Radhe produced by Salman Khan and more. Excerpts:

Sonal (Chauhan) and you are back with Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi. Is this a sequel to the previous song?

Since I was the original composer of Fursat we can say it is an eventuality of my artistic journey. It’s just that I have a distinct style and I made more songs in that style. I had the same technical team on board with Mayur Puri penning down the lyrics. It was like the coming together of that team again more than being a sequel. The romantic song is close to my heart as I relate the emotions with my dad who passed away a while back. The song is about anyone you love.

Since it’s your first lockdown release, was it conceived during this period?

I wrote the song in August last year but the entire process from recording the video to editing, all happened during the lockdown. We have the liberty to release as many songs as we want now because there is no competition with Bollywood; you are your competition.

Give us an update on your debut film Radhe’s release.

At the moment, nobody knows when it’s releasing. During this uncertain time, I believe Salman Bhai will have much more clarity than a junior crew like me.

What’s next after Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi?

For the next six to eight months we don’t know what’s going to happen so I will now focus on my non-film projects. Also, my next album is ready so that will also be released soon.