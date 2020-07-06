Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died, Italian news agency ANSA said on Monday. He was 91. According to reports, Morricone had broken his femur some days ago and died during the night in a clinic in Rome.

One of the most admired composers in film history, he has worked for movies like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Mission, Cinema Paradiso, among others.

Born in Rome in 1928, Morricone wrote scores for at least 400 films. His name was most closely linked with director Sergio Leone with whom he worked on Spaghetti Westerns as well as Once Upon a Time in America.

Shortly after Morricone’s death was confirmed, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted: “We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of the Maestro #EnnioMorricone. It made us dream, feel excited, reflect, writing memorable notes that will remain indelible in the history of music and cinema.”

Morricone is survived by wife Maria Travia and their four children.