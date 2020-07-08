Playback singer, Arpita Chakraborty who was Madhuri Dixit’s voice for the title song of the film Total Dhamaal, is all set to release her first single. Called Makhmali, the song, a take on the retro era, will be released on July 10.



“We have tried to recreate the ‘70s era with this song. It’s set in a club and follows a gangster,” says Arpita. The music video features Omkar Kapoor playing the lead and debutante Ana Ilmi is cast opposite him. The track essentially is a romantic number with jazz notes. It is composed by Sayantika Ghosh, Abhijeet Srivastava and Aman Moroney. “It is more of a jazz ballad song and the lyrics support this concept. Makhmali means velvety and it indicates how there are things to be discovered as the night unfolds,” enthuses Arpita.







The music video, says the singer will also include a mystery angle to it. The lead pair Omkar and Ana are styled to resemble characters from a ‘70s gangster movie. “We were lucky to have finished the shoot just before the lockdown. We were supposed to release the song earlier, but it got pushed. Since there is a dearth of content now, I think this is a good time to release Makhmali,” says the singer.



When asked if she prefers making her own independent music over playback singing, Arpita says, “When working on a single, I get the liberty to choose my own subjects and themes. But I love playback singing because it is a huge challenge to adapt to moods of different songs and be the voice of a different person,” she signs off.