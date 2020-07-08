Rappers Nex and Akx from Bengaluru, who are also part of the hip-hop crew and hip-hop movement Wanandaf, drop their latest single called OutCaste. The song is part of the upcoming album, Ye Hai Bagawat. The charged number takes on the heavy and pertinent topic of caste-based oppression and violence in India.

Akx talks about the oppression of Dalit community and how this hatred is roaming freely in our society in these lines from the song -

Nothing is uniform in these classes, Uni professors teaching us to be casteist

While Nex talks about how this hatred will eventually lead us to the apocalypse. He raps -

Serving Knights are goons, Blurred is light of truth/ Earthly lives are doomed, Searching lives on moon

Watch the video here:

