​Comedian-turned musician Bhuvan Bam is all set to release his seventh track called Heer-Ranjha. Written and composed by the popular YouTube artiste, a clip of the track was released on Instagram a few days ago. Meant to be penned as a letter to his better half, the song tries to portray the feelings of longing and separation.​ “The feeling of helplessness and being stuck at home has been instrumental in the creation of Heer-Ranjha, to be honest. A lot of people are away from home and loved ones, unable to go visit them because of the COVID 19 outbreak and that’s where the idea came from, to write this song,” said Bhuvan, while talking about the track.

The song cover

The song has been recorded in collaboration with Shadab Rayeen and Omkar Tamhan over a series of video calls from the comfort of his own home studio. The lyrical music video is the brainchild of both Bhuvan and his partner Rohit Raj who wanted to create a concept that realized all of their video production dreams. A handful of creators from Mumbai have come together to put together a catchy, mesmerizing lyrical video for the song, and all of it while self quarantining. The track is set to release on July 13th, 2020 on Bhuvan’s YouTube channel.