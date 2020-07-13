Rapper Badshah who remixed a Bengali folk song Genda Phool in his style in March, and created a duet song with singer Payal Dev dropped a pahadi version of the song today.



Launched earlier in the day, the pahadi version has been sung by Dehradun singers Priyanka Meher and Rongpaz.



Captioning the teaser of the song Badshah says, “I am a big fan of Pahadi music and so it was natural to have a pahadi version of Genda Phool.”

Check out the song on YouTube.

