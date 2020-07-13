Playback singer Payal Dev whose last collaboration with rapper Badshah in Genda Phool starring Jacqueline Fernandez created a frenzy, is back with another hit. The 31-year-old singer teams up with Pratik Bachan aka B Praak for her new song Kyu, a sad romantic number that strikes a chord with every aching heart. We got the Jharkhand-born singer to talk about Kyu, collaborating with B Praak and more. Excerpts:

Kyu is such an intense song. When was it conceptualised?

Kyon is a sad, soulful song which chronicles around heartbreak. I made this tune a couple of years back, much before Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavan. Since now a lot of music consumption is happening through independent music, we decided to releases this as a single.

B Praak has added his own flavour to the song. Tell us about this collaboration.

I am a huge fan of B Praak. He has a fine texture in his voice and is truly a soulful singer who brings a song to life. When this song was under process, I had B Praak’s voice at the back of my mind and I knew that if we can plan any duet with him then he will give full justice to this song. He was equally excited to be a part of the project and dubbed this song at his place during the lockdown.

Tell us more about the music of the song.

This is a soulful love ballad and is produced by my husband Aditya Dev. It has an old school melancholic melody with an upbeat vibe. It’s been a while we had a duet song which talks about heartbreak and B Praak has done a fabulous job.

What’s next?

I will be collaborating with more artiste in future. Also, I feel this is a great time to do something new or be experimentative with genres.