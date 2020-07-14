Singer, composer, lyricist and music producer Chhavi Sodhani just launched her latest single Jaag on Artist Originals (AO). The song features a blend of pleasant acoustic music and spoken word poetry and encourages people to take charge of their lives and believe in their dreams.

Artwork for the single Jaag

One of the 12 finalists in the debut season of Sony’s music talent hunt Fame Gurukul, Chhavi has been a musician since an early age. Feted as a child prodigy by the now-Telangana state government, Chhavi has participated in multiple concerts besides recording various children's albums. She has also earned laurels as a composer, winning the Best Music award at the LA LGBT International Film festival 2019 for an Indo- Australian-Indian short film, Yaman. In February this year, Chhavi released Banna Re with Artist Originals which garnered over 12 million streams on JioSaavn and 3 million on YouTube, till date.

Chhavi Sodhani

“Jaag is starkly different from my previous single, Banna Re. This song is about finding the real you and choosing a path that makes you happy and content, deep within your bones. I hope my listeners find inspiration in the song to follow what their heart truly desires, breaking free from the rut, fulfilling their dreams,” tells Chhavi.

Chhavi’s latest single ‘Jaag’ is relatable to her young audience, as it urges them to chase their dormant dreams. The song pushes the listeners to pause and think about the direction in which they’d like to head.

To stream the track, visit: https://lnk.to/Jaag