Katy Perry is all set to headline the virtual Tomorrowland Around The World festival which will take place on July 25 and 26.

The iconic EDM festival Tomorrowland has been renamed Tomorrowland Around the World for its 2020 edition as per reports.

Katy will perform her hit songs and some of her new songs from her sixth studio album Smile, say reports. The singer, who is currently expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom, hopes that her performance makes people smile, reports dailymail.co.uk.



The singer announced her performance at the digital festival during a video call with Dutch DJ-producer Martin Garrix. She said, "I've always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time. I'm so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile."



Artistes like Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Martin Garrix and David Guetta will also be taking to the stage.



*Edited from an IANS report