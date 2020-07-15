Transhuman Collective, an award-winning immersive experience design consultancy and production company, is hosting a live virtual event called UNRATED on July 18 and July 19 from 6.30 pm onwards.

The aim behind the show is to raise funds for the COVID-19 warriors. In association with GiveIndia, Transhuman Collective will be engaging the audience in a unique experience, with a mission to raise 1 million rupees in order to provide PPE Kits to frontline workers.

The concert will not only feature the most eclectic music artists but also visual and graffiti artists, like Ash Roy, Calm Chor, Artist Vinayak, Ox7gen, Zokhuma, Nate08, Helium Project and Nelson to name a few. It will also feature live visual artists and street artists like Cursorama, Vj Decoy, Samvida+Viktor, Daku, Arthat and Yantr.

Transhuman Collective’s show will feature technologies like real-time 3D technology, sound-reactive lights, augmented reality, holographic and projection mapping to offer a one of a kind experience to their audience, through their own platform called TransSpace. It enables brands to create cinematic stories, immersive brand launches, video conferences, webinars and music festivals, among others.

The event will be streamed HERE.